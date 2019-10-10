Minister: Bill to repeal death penalty to be tabled in March 2020

Datuk Liew Vui Keong speaks to reporters in Parliament October 10, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — The Bill to repeal the mandatory death penalty is expected to be tabled in Parliament in March 2020, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

Liew said the findings and reports of the special committee set up to study the alternative forms of punishment to the mandatory death penalty were expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“Last August, the government agreed to set up a special committee comprising nine experts to conduct a comprehensive study on the alternative punishments for the mandatory death sentence.

“In addition, it will also study the court’s discretion in imposing punishments, taking into account the concept of restorative justice, the implications and the welfare of the victims and propose appropriate penalties for such offences,” he said in a statement here.

Liew said the special committee which had its first meeting on September 20 would conduct a holistic and independent law review taking into account the theoretical and practical perspectives of the experts.

Liew said there were 33 offences under the existing laws that carried the death sentence with 11 of them were mandatory.

He said of the 11 offences that led to the mandatory death sentence, nine of them were offences under the Penal Code and two others under the Firearms (heavier penalty) Act 1971. — Bernama