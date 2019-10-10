Loke: KTMB plans to increase ETS frequency to 50 rides per day

Transport Minister Anthony Loke looks on as Sultan Nazrin Shah signs a commemorative plaque during the launch of the Electric Train Service 2 at the Kuala Lumpur Station October 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Oct 10 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today said that Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is planning to increase the Electric Train Service (ETS) to 50 rides per day.

Loke said that the increase will allow 5.7 million passengers to use the service per year or equivalent to 15,600 passengers per day.

“The government will always make sure that the ETS is available for all,” he said in his speech during the launch of the ETS2 and Integrated Development of Ipoh Train Station here.

Loke also announced that KTMB now offers promotional ticket prices for the newly launched ETS2 business class coach until November 30.

Loke said the ETS has become a popular choice for those who use the KTMB service.

“In Perak alone, the ETS passes through 14 stations from Tanjung Malim to Parit Buntar.

“I was also informed that a total of 627,444 passengers had used the train service via the Ipoh Train Station last year,” he added.

Separately, Loke also pointed out that building low-cost or affordable houses near transport hubs such as train stations will have a significant impact on the use of public transportation.

“This community prefers to use more accessible and economical forms of public transportation.

“In this regard, the use of rail services is seen as the most effective mode and is often the choice of urban passengers,” he said.

“I believe creating affordable houses near train stations will increase ridership and develop the train infrastructures as a whole.”