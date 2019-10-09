Sabah chief minister vows to get tough on elephant killers

Shafie urged the public not to take action against elephants that wander onto their land and destroy crops. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 9 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal wants stern action taken against individuals or groups proven to have killed elephants in the state.

He said this would serve as a warning to the public to not take their own action against elephants entering their area and destroying crops.

“Instead, inform the Wildlife Department so that other preventive measures could be taken and at the same time look for ways to prevent the incident from happening again,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after presenting a land deed for 93-hectare Kinabatangan Wildlife Sanctuary at Hilir Kinabatangan, from Saraya Co Ltd, Borneo Conservation Trust (BCT) of Japan and BCT Sabah to the Wildlife Department here, last night.

In his speech earlier, Mohd Shafie directed Sabah Police Commissioner to take firm action against individuals responsible for the recent elephant killings in Tawau.

He said the state government was serious about protecting wildlife and conserving the environment.

On the presentation of the land grant, Mohd Shafie called on more parties to work together with the state government in wildlife conservation programmes.

He said this would include oil palm plantation owners who should give back to the land by using parts of their proceeds towards wildlife conservation. — Bernama