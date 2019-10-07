Global Teacher Prize 2019 winner says Malaysian educators capable of winning next year’s title

Kenyan teacher Peter Tabichi (centre) holding the Global Teacher Prize trophy presented by actor Hugh Jackman (left) as Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum looks on in Dubai March 24, 2019. — Handout pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Winner of the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize 2019, Peter Tabichi today urged Malaysian teachers to compete for next year's title.

He said this was important as many can learn from the great work Malaysian teachers have done in preparing youngsters to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead of them.

"Malaysian teachers deserve huge recognition for the key role they play in building a brighter new decade for Malaysia in the face of global challenges such as climate change, conflict, inequality and automation," he said.

The Maths and Physics teacher from the Pwani Village in Nakuru, Kenya who was awarded US$1 million (RM4.2 million) when he was declared winner in March, urged parents and students to nominate who they thought was their most inspirational teacher for the prize before the deadline on 14 October 2019.

“During the Global Teacher Prize ceremony, I met so many Malaysian teachers that are innovative in how they inspire and engage their pupils in lessons

"They really have a passion for their job and deserve a spotlight thrown on the important work they do in shaping the future of Malaysia through the children they teach.

“In my village in Nakuru, students face tremendous challenges. Many are orphans who grew up in poverty.

"Many come to school with their bellies empty, but with a good education, they at least have hope for the future and the tools to tackle challenges," he said.

Tabichi said not all students face the same difficulties as every continent has its own problems, from the threat of automation to the workforce, to prejudices and war.

“But 2020 can see the start of a better, brighter decade in which we can begin to overcome the many challenges people face around the world if we can provide a great education for all. That starts with great teachers growing great minds. That is why I encourage marvellous Malaysian teachers to apply for the Global Teacher Prize 2020,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Global Teacher Prize, said: “We want to give Malaysian teachers a platform to highlight key issues of importance to the world. If they become 2020 finalists or one very special teacher even becomes the winner, then we will look at new and exciting ways to tell their stories to every stakeholder in education.”

Teachers from Malaysia have excelled at the Global Teacher Prize since it was first awarded in 2015.

Dr Muhamad Khairul Anuar bin Hussin, a special needs teacher at Taman Universiti 2 Secondary School, Johor Bahru, reached the top 50 shortlist for this year’s prize.

KA Razhiyah, a special needs education teacher at Smk Panji School, Kota Bharu, was shortlisted for the 2018 prize, having been selected from over 30,000 nominations and applications from 173 countries around the world.

Mohd Sirhajwan Idek, a teacher at Keningau Vocational College, reached the top 50 shortlist for the 2017 prize.