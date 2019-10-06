Jagdeep: No structural defects in ‘The Rise’ affordable apartments in Penang

Jagdeep Singh Deo speaks during a press conference at Komtar on January 28, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 6 — The Penang government’s affordable housing project, The Rise, comprising apartments on Jalan S.P Chelliah, does not have any structural defect, said state Housing, Local Government, and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo today.

He clarified that instead, the 500-odd complaints received from purchasers through the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) and developer Zubicon Sdn Bhd, pertained to defects affecting the finishing works of the units.

Jagdeep gave an assurance that purchasers did not have to worry about the structural soundness of the units, as a Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) had been issued for each of the 1,048 affordable units priced between RM200,000 and RM300,000, and encompassed in one block of the project which includes two other blocks of medium-cost apartments — all three blocks contain a total of 2,093 units.

“It goes through a stringent procedure,” he said, referring to the CCC which requires approval from various agencies.

On the finishing defects in the units, Jagdeep said he had instructed the developer to rectify them as soon as possible.

Adding that the developer was required to rectify defects within 30 days of receipt of a complaint from a purchaser, he said, “I would advise the buyers to put their complaints officially, in writing”.

He said this during a press conference when he was asked to comment on a recent report in an English-language newspaper about the dissatisfaction of purchasers over defects and damage in the affordable units.

Also present was Komtar assemblyman Teh Lai Heng, as well as representatives of the PDC and Zubicon.

On another matter, Jagdeep said the 118-year-old Wadda Gurdwara Sikh temple along Jalan Gurdwara was closed temporarily due to instabilities in its building structure, and restoration works which will need to be undertaken.

In the meantime, a temporary prayer location within the temple compound, has been provided to worshippers. — Bernama