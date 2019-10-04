AirAsia sues KLIA2 operator for RM480m after mediation refused by Mavcom

AirAsia planes are pictured on the tarmac at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang August 20, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Low-cost carrier AirAsia Bhd sued Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd (MASSB), the operator of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2, on Wednesday over alleged losses and damages it suffered at the latter.

In a statement today, AirAsia said it is claiming RM479.78 million from the Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) unit after the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) refused to mediate the dispute between the two.

“We did not want to do this but Malaysia Airports and Mavcom have forced our hand,” AirAsia chief executive Riad Asmat and his AirAsia X Bhd counterpart Benyamin Ismail said.

“Despite our best efforts to settle this matter amicably and through the right channels, we feel compelled to file this claim as we were left with no other recourse to protect our interests.

“This dispute all started when Malaysia Airports filed a civil suit against us over Passenger Service Charges (PSC) after rejecting our offer to go for mediation. We have always been open to resolving issues with our partners constructively, and we still contend that Malaysia Airports was heavy-handed in filing the suit,” they added.

MORE TO COME