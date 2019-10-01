Malaysia to review greenhouse gas emissions commitment, says minister

Malaysia is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent by 2030. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 1 — Malaysia will be reviewing its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions commitment, pledged under the Paris Agreement (PA) in 2016, said Yeo Bee Yin, the Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (MESTECC).

Under the agreement, Malaysia is committed to reducing GHG emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 in relation to Malaysia’s 2005 gross domestic product.

"We are currently at 33 per cent and very comfortable about reaching our 45 per cent commitment by 2030.

"We will announce at the next United Nations Framework Convention if Malaysia will consider improving or reviewing our commitment," she said at the CIMB Cooler Earth Sustainability Summit here today.

The PA is a multilateral environmental agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).It aims to strengthen the global response to climate change threats, in the context of sustainable development and efforts to eradicate poverty.

Malaysia's GHG emissions target was set at 35 per cent on an unconditional basis and 10 per cent on a conditional basis upon receipt of climate finance funding, technology transfer and capacity building from developed countries.

Yeo also urged developed countries to take extra responsibilities and set aggressive goals in combating climate change.

She said the existence in terms of capacity building and financial commitment must be more forthcoming from developed countries as developing countries still need to develop. — Bernama