Nur Alert for missing six-year-old Bintulu girl

BINTULU, Sept 30 — A National Urgent Response (Nur) Alert has been issued for a six-year-old girl who was reported missing by her mother on Saturday.

District police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said Puteri Nurardiana Damia Qaisara Abdullah’s mother claimed she was only aware of her daughter’s disappearance at 3.30am on September 28.

“According to the mother, she last saw her daughter at their house at Sungai Kemena, Kampung Baru at 2am. The girl is 120cm tall, weighs 18kg, and fair-skinned with shoulder-length straight hair,” he said in a statement.

The victim was last seen wearing a purple T-shirt and red coloured shorts.

Zulkipli said a search and rescue operation was being conducted by the police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Civil Defence Force, Fire and Rescue Department and members of the public.

He urged the public to contact the Bintulu district police headquarters at 086-331121 or Insp Diana at 0196369984, should they have any relevant information. — Bernama