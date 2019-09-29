Budget 2020: Works Ministry hopes for increased allocation to repair federal roads

The Works Ministry is hoping for a bigger budget from the government in Budget 2020 which will be tabled on October 11 to upgrade federal roads. — Reuters pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 29 — The Works Ministry is hoping for a bigger budget from the government in Budget 2020 which will be tabled on October 11 to upgrade federal roads.

Its Deputy Minister, Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir, said there have been many complaints about federal roads which have not been addressed due to budget limitations.

“So, (hopefully, there will be) increased budget, more than last year, because federal roads, highways, and bridges, people use every day, every hour, and they need to be upgraded,” he told reporters after the Kedah State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

He said priority would be given to states with long federal roads, such as Pahang, Kedah and Perak.

“For instance, in Pahang, there are long federal roads and they are not in good condition, so they must be given priority,” he said.

In a separate development, Mohd Anuar said there were 303 places in Kedah which have been identified as hotspots for floods caused by drainage problems which must be given attention. — Bernama