Tanjung Piai by-election: Pakatan to hold machinery briefing tomorrow

KLUANG, Sept 28 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) is making preparations to face the Tanjung Piai by-election including holding meetings and updating its logistics.

Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said he and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal would hold a briefing for the PH machinery in Pontian tomorrow.

“Our friends in PH have begun opening their election centres and offices. We are just waiting for the Election Commission to announce the date for nomination and polling.

“I chaired a meeting at Tanjung Piai last week and almost every night we hold meetings at ballot box units for the machinery to tie up loose ends,” he told reporters here today.

He earlier launched a new goat breeding stock and opened Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi)’s innovation and research excellence centre.

Salahuddin who is also Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister expressed optimism about his meeting with Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng recently on Budget 2020.

“We talked about certain sectors in the ministry that needed an increase in budget.

“I am confident that my meeting with the finance minister would bear fruit but of the figure, we have to wait till budget time,” he said. — Bernama