Govt welcomes redevelopment of public housing, PPR, says Khalid Samad

General view of the Kerinchi PPR in Kuala Lumpur, September 28, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The government welcomes developers wanting to carry out redevelopment of Public Housing (PA) or People’s Housing Projects (PPR) in the federal capital.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said such projects could ensure sustainable development, thus improving the standard of living of the city folks.

“The government welcomes developers to implement such projects and is prepared to help,” he said in his speech at a programme at PA Seri Negri Sembilan here today.

Also present were Batu Member of Parliament P. Prabakaran and Skyworld Development Group (Skyworld) founder and managing director Datuk Ng Thien Phing.

Khalid said a Memorandum of Understanding had been signed between Skyworld subsidiary Medan Srijuta Sdn Bhd and PA Seri Negeri Sembilan Residents Association for redevelopment of the housing area.

The project involves 800 units of houses at PA Seri Negri Sembilan, which will be relocated to a new site, to make way for a commercial development project. — Bernama