Companies Commission names Azman Hussin as new CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) has named Azman Hussin as its new chief executive officer (CEO) for two years effective today.

He is the SSM’s sixth CEO since its inception in 2002 and replaces Datuk Zahrah Abd Wahab Fenner who went on compulsory retirement today.

Azman has wide experience and expertise in the area of entrepreneurship, corporate, technology and business strategy, while possessing a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physics from Ohio University, alongside a doctorate in management from Universiti Utara Malaysia.

He has previously served on the boards of MARA, Silicon Vision Corporation and TSI-Telsys Corporation which is listed on the Montreal Stock Exchange, Canada. He also worked in the corporate strategy sector at Qatar Steel Company and Ooredoo (previously Qatar Telecom).

Azman has written a number of books which have been marketed at the international level, including two titled, Higher Objectives of Humanity and Prophet Muhammad the Hallmark of Leadership respectively. — Bernama