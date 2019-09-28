At UN, Dr M tells body to go back to its roots and outlaw war

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivering his statement at the General Debate of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York September 28, 2019. — Bernama pic

NEW YORK, Sept 28 — Malaysia wants war to be criminalised and war mongers to be punished in keeping with the objectives of the United Nations (UN).

“It is ridiculous to hang a murderer for killing one person but to glorify the people who are responsible for the deaths of millions of people.

“Modern wars are total in every way. Not only will combatants be killed but innocent people, the children, the sick and incapacitated are also killed and wounded.

“Whole countries are devastated, and trillions of dollars lost. In the end, both the victors and losers suffer.

“We consider ourselves civilised but we are still very primitive since we accept killing people as a way to settle disputes between nations or within nations,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said disputes could be settled via negotiations or arbitration by third parties.

“Or we can resort to the courts of law: the World Court, the International Court of Justice, for example.

“Malaysia does not just talk. We do. We settle disputes with our neighbours through negotiation and through the World Court. We won some and we lost some. But no one has been killed.

“This talk about ‘not one inch of my territory’ is ridiculous. We know that if we go to war, that inch is going to cost us more than what it is worth,” he added.

Dr Mahathir said although a party may not always get it wants if a matter is taken to the courts, it is the same with war.

“We do not always win. In a contest between two parties, one must lose if the other is to win. But if we use peaceful means we can still lose but it will cost us much less. No one would die, nor land devastated,” he added.

He said the original purpose for the creation of the United Nations must be revived.

“We must resuscitate the original purpose. We must punish war mongers. We must make the world peaceful for all.

“That was our mission and that must remain our mission. Only if we succeed can we claim that we are civilised,” he added.