Inquest sees crime in fireman Adib’s death

SHAH ALAM, Sept 27 — The Coroner’s Court announced today that fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death from injuries sustained during a riot in Subang Jaya last year was the result of a crime.

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad said Adib’s wounds were likely the result of an assault by several individuals during the incident.

“The death is caused by a criminal impact by two or more unidentified people,” she said.

The inquest was called following conflicting accounts of the events leading to Adib’s injuries, which include him being accidentally hit by his own emergency vehicle or being attacked by people who pulled him out of it.

Rofiah also said omission on the part of the authorities were a contributing factor to his death.

“I am also of the view that the police and the FRU had failed to control the riot and this had contributed to Adib’s death,” Coroner Rofiah Mohamad said when delivering her conclusion.

“This is because if they (police) took the necessary action, the fire would not have happened and the Fire and Rescue Department would not have come and Adib would not have died.”

Rofiah also said she would leave it to the police and attorney-general to decide what subsequent action was necessary as a result of today’s decision.

Adib, 24, died at the National Heart Institute on December 17, 2018, after succumbing to wounds sustained while he had been on duty.

The Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit member was seriously injured three weeks earlier during a November 27 riot at Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ25, Subang Jaya.

