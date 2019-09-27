Court to hear police assault allegation by accused in fatal Sungai Besi road rage incident on Oct 31

Yew Wei Liang is brought to the Magistrate’s Court in Kajang August 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

KAJANG, Sept 27 — The Magistrates Court here today fixed October 31 to hear an allegation of assault by police during remand, as raised by defendant Yew Wei Liang, 41, who is accused of murdering motorist Syed Muhammad Danial Syed Shakir in a road rage incident.

Magistrate Nor Afidah Idris said the court will issue a notice in accordance with section 133 of the Criminal Procedure Code before October 31, to inform the prosecution of this allegation.

On August 22, Yew, 41, was charged in the same court with murdering Syed Muhammad Danial Syed Shakir near the 293.6 kilometre stretch of the North South Expressway (NSE) between 1pm and 2pm on Aug 10.

He was charged under section 302 of the Penal Code which carries a mandatory death penalty.

Yew’s lawyer S. Selvam requested the court today to issue the section 133 notice in time to enable the prosecution to assist the court in investigating the complaint before Yew gives sworn testimony on the matter.

Selvam also told the court that his client had yet to receive medical treatment for pain experienced in his right ribs, as a result of the alleged police assault.

In response, the court ordered the Sungai Buloh prison to ensure that Yew is provided with medical care as soon as possible, while instructing the prosecution to follow up on its request to Hospital Kajang, made on September 10, for the medical report on Yew’s previous visit to the hospital in connection with bruises sustained on his body while in remand.

The August 10 incident which began as a fender bender near the Sungai Besi toll plaza, evolved into a high-speed chase, followed by a physical altercation which was broken up by other motorists, with both Yew and Syed Muhammad Danial returning to their respective cars.

Following this, the victim allegedly alighted from his car once again and began to bash the front of the suspect’s car with a baseball bat, at which time, Yew apparently accelerated his vehicle, ramming into Syed Muhammad Danial and pinning him between the car and the road divider.

Syed Muhammad Daniel died at the Nilai Medical Centre later that day. — Bernama