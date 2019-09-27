Armed Forces respects family’s call for inquest into Major Zahir’s death

Major Mohd Zahir Armaya’s (pic) father, AR Badul, had told reporters that his family was planning to request for an inquest which will give all family members an understanding of the true chronology of events concerning the death of his son. — Picture via Facebook/Story Angkatan Tentera Malaysia

LUMUT, Sept 27 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) respects veteran actor-comedian AR Badul’s call for an inquest into the death of his son, Major Mohd Zahir Armaya, 36, on September 4, during a demonstration exercise at the Lok Kawi army camp in Sabah.

MAF chief Gen Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin said today that Badul (formally known as Armaya Aman Ramlie) had a personal right to make such a request.

“We have to respect whatever he requests,” Zulkifli said, explaining that all matters concerning the incident had yet to be completed.

Once this was done and a final decision was reached, Mohd Zahir’s family would be provided with a detailed briefing, he said.

Zulkifli added that constant contact had been made with the family, with visits conducted almost every day.

He was speaking during a press conference after officiating at the 86th Malaysian Armed Forces Day parade held at the Royal Malaysian Navy base here.

Last night, after attending a ‘tahlil’ ceremony for Mohd Zahir, Badul had told reporters that his family was planning to request for an inquest similar to that conducted for deceased fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, as the investigation would give all family members an understanding of the true chronology of events concerning the death.

The Malaysian Army yesterday confirmed that Mohd Zahir’s death was accidental, having occurred during training, while an army investigating board had classified it as an isolated incident.

Mohd Zahir was attached to the commando unit based at the Sungai Udang army camp in Melaka.

He is survived by a widow and five children aged between five months and nine. — Bernama