Amid public backlash, Rehda says number of foreign-owned properties ‘small’

PETALING JAYA, Sept 26 — Developers defended today the government’s plan to sell homes to foreigners, insisting that this was a specific market only for high-end properties that most locals cannot afford.

The Real Estate and Housing Developers Association (Rehda) said home ownership among wealthy migrants remained relatively small, with sales often limited to properties only above the RM1 million range.

“If you look at the number of approval of the MM2H programme is only about what, 6,000 a year?” Its president Datuk Soam Heng Choon told a media briefing here.

The Pakatan Harapan administration recently came under fire for proposing its Home Ownership Campaign (HOC) — which it said was aimed at aiding first time home buyers — be opened to the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the proposal is meant to address the luxury housing glut.

Bank Negara Malaysia last year warned that the overhang in the high-end market was at a critical level, especially within the Klang Valley.

Two weeks ago Zuraida was reported to have proposed the MM2H campaign to attract buyers from China and Hong Kong as a solution. Official estimation of the unsold units are valued at some RM100 billion.

