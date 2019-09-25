1MDB trial: Najib and Jho Low had ‘symbiotic’ relationship, court told

Former 1MDB CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court September 25, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak and businessman Low Taek Jho had a ‘symbiotic’ relationship, the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) former CEO told the High Court today based on his observations.

1MDB ex-CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi gave this conclusion of what he thought, based on his observations of Najib’s approval on instructions from Low.

Shahrol noted how Najib had on multiple occasions either given no negative responses or had personally affirmed via handwritten notes, when Shahrol wrote to Najib with instructions that Low claimed to be conveying from Najib or that Low claimed had been pre-discussed privately with Najib.

“In 2009 and 2010, it serves to underscore the congruence of what Jho is telling me, the harmony of what Jho is telling me and what ended up when I confirmed what Datuk Seri Najib noted.

“And it strengthened my belief that Jho Low was indeed acting in the best interests of Datuk Seri Najib,” Shahrol said during Najib’s corruption trial over 1MDB.

The years 2009 to 2010 were the early years of 1MDB, which had funds raised through its predecessor Terengganu Investment Authority Berhad’s issuance of bonds or taking on of RM5 billion debts with the federal government’s guarantee that were issued by the Finance Ministry.

When asked to describe Najib and Low’s relationship, Shahrol said: “I would say that the relationship, if I can use a biological term, ‘symbiotic’.

“The relationship was symbiotic in the sense that Jho executes what Datuk Seri Najib wants and Datuk Seri Najib’s role is to approve whatever decisions that are required by not only the company but also the government machinery,” Shahrol added.

Shahrol did not elaborate further on what he meant by “symbiotic relationship” such as whether it was mutually beneficial, but had told the court of Low’s claim of having a close relationship with Najib.

When questioned by lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram on whether it was easier to communicate with Najib via Low or Najib’s special officer then Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin, Shahrol’s response also illustrated what appeared to be close ties between Low and Najib.

Sri Ram: In order to access the accused, you had to either go through Jho Low or officers of the Prime Minister’s Office, Amhari.

Shahrol: Yes

Sri Ram: From your experience, which proved more effective?

Shahrol: From my experience, Jho is far more effective.

Najib’s ongoing 1MDB trial involves 25 criminal charges — four counts of abusing his position for his own financial benefit totalling almost RM2.3 billion allegedly originating from 1MDB and the resulting 21 counts of money-laundering.

