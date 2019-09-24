Johor Umno convention to deliberate on current issues including Tg Piai by-election

Johor Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad said aside from issues, the convention will also serve as a platform for the party to galvanise its efforts in preparation for the Tanjung Piai by-election. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Sept 24 — The coming Johor Umno Convention, scheduled for next month, will be a platform for the state chapter’s members to bring-up several recent issues and developments involving the party’s direction.

Johor Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the main agendas expected to be brought-up will be the party’s constitution amendments, the National Cooperation Charter or Muafakat Nasional and also the imminent Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

He said the party’s constitution amendments will take centre stage as it was something that the members were not clear about.

“We need to look into the proposed amendments in an effort to see if it is for reforming or improving Umno as a political party,” said Hasni during an interview with selected media at a hotel here yesterday.

He was explaining the main concerns raised by Johor Umno members that will be deliberated during the one-day conference at the Trove Hotel here on October 5, where party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is scheduled to attend and officiate.

However, Hasni did not elaborate on the particular amendments, but it is believed to be linked to a recent controversial proposal to amend certain clauses in the party’s constitution to purge members found guilty of corruption and criminal offences.

On other matters, Hasni said the conference will also discuss the recent Umno-PAS alliance and its Muafakat Nasional charter.

The Benut assemblyman and Pontian Umno division chief said there is a need to be clear if the charter can strengthen the national spirit.

The Muafakat Nasional charter aims to unify both Umno and PAS to take on the

responsibilities of governing a multi-racial and multi-religious Malaysia with Islam and Islamic principles as its foundation.

“For Johor Umno, this is important as we must understand that Johor itself is a complicated state where the Malays only make-up about 55 per cent of the population,” said Hasni, stressing that nationalism is more important as a uniting factor over race.

Hasni said aside from issues, the convention will also serve as a platform for the party to galvanise its efforts in preparation for the Tanjung Piai by-election.

“Overall, we expect excitement during the convention, but we need to control that with ground rules for the delegates,” he said.

In the past, the yearly Johor Umno convention was used to raise bread-and-butter issues such as the younger generation’s concerns on economic, educational and religious matters.

It was also a platform for delegates to put forward resolutions and opinions before the Umno general assembly which is usually held nearing the end of the year.