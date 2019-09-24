Embassy advises Malaysians in Cairo to stay safe, follow orders after street protest

Small groups of protesters gather in central Cairo shouting anti-government slogans in Cairo September 20, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The Malaysian Embassy in Cairo today advised Malaysian citizens to stay alert and take note of the country’s current security situation following a street protest last Friday.

The embassy, in a security guideline issued today, also reminded those in Cairo and other cities to abide by the Egyptian authorities’ orders and regulations.

It also added that the security situation in Egypt is now safe, secure and under control.

“Malaysian citizens are also advised not to attend or approach any gatherings, or be present at demonstration areas, organized by any party in Egypt,” it said in the Security Guideline No. 3 of 2019, posted on the embassy’s Twitter page today.

Those requiring information can call the embassy’s adviser (Security) ACP Roslan Alias at +201068841984 or First Secretary (Security) ASP Ab Azis Hassan at +201003593244.

According to international media reports, thousands of Egyptians attended demonstrations on Friday and Saturday in Cairo and several other cities in Egypt demanding the resignation of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. — Bernama