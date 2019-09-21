Public sector urged to comply one per cent OKU employment in Sabah

Sabah Health and People’s Well-being Assistant Minister Norazlinah Arif said society needs to change the negative stigma towards the OKU as such perception will be an obstacle to them when seeking jobs in the private and public sectors. — Bernama pic

KUNAK, Sept 21 — All government agencies, including the state government and local authorities, should comply with the one per cent of Persons with Disabilities (OKU) employment in the public sector in Sabah.

Sabah Health and People’s Well-being Assistant Minister Norazlinah Arif said a survey conducted by the Social Welfare Department in the state found over the past years, only 0.15 per cent or 32 OKU were civil servants.

“While the overall percentage of disabled persons working in the public sector in the country stands at 0.31 per cent, which is still below the desired target,” she said when met at the Disability Equality Training Workshop 2019 and OKU Career Carnival here today.

A total of 35,186 OKU were registered with the Sabah Social Welfare Department (JPKA), she added.

Norazlinah said society needs to change the negative stigma towards the OKU as such perception will be an obstacle to them when seeking jobs in the private and public sectors.

Norazlinah who is also Kunak State Assemblywoman, urged the OKU community in Sabah to venture into business and the JPKA to provide social development grants which would enable them to improve their lives through entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, Mohd Fadhilah Rataq, 32, a disabled person who lost his four fingers at work said he had sent out many job applications to factories but did not receive any feedback.

“So, I did not want to miss the opportunity to attend an open interview at the carnival today in the manufacturing sector that was offering jobs like a machinery driver (Hitachi) and palm oil factory operator.

“I am hoping that there will job offers in the future which are suitable to me and hope the private and public sector will provide opportunities for us,” said the sole-bread winner of the family.

Mohd Fadhilah, who currently works as a volunteer with the Civil Defence Force, was among the 300 OKU who attended the carnival from Semporna, Lahad Datu and Kunak. — Bernama