Haze expected to improve next week with monsoon transition, says MetMalaysia

A general view of Putrajaya shrouded in haze September 19, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — The haze shrouding the country is expected to improve as the monsoon transition phase begins on September 24 until early November, said the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

Its director-general Jailan Simon said during the phase, regional areas of the country would receive wind from various directions with low speeds, which poses a potential for the formation of thunderstorms.

The beginning of the phase marks the end of the Southwest Monsoon season, which began on May 6, he added.

“During the phase, thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected over short period of time, especially in the evening and night in the west coast and interior areas of the peninsula, the west coast of Sabah and Sarawak, respectively, as well as central of Sarawak,” he said in a statement here today.

The weather condition also has the potential to cause flash floods and damage weak infrastructures, he said, adding that the haze situation is expected to improve.

The public is advised to be more alert during this period and always stay updated with weather predictions and warning issued by the department through its website www.met.gov.my, myCuaca application and social media. — Bernama