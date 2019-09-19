Nov 27 death penalty appeal for Banting man who sold medicinal cannabis

On August 30 last year, the Shah Alam High Court found Muhammad Lukman guilty on three charges of trafficking cannabis. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 — The Court of Appeal has set November 27 to hear the appeal by a 30-year-old father who was sentenced to death for trafficking cannabis which he claimed was used for medicinal purposes.

A three-man panel comprising Justices Datuk Yaacob Md Sam, Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof and Datuk Lau Bee Lan fixed the hearing date when the matter came up before the court today.

Earlier, Justice Yaacob granted an application by Muhammad Lukman Mohamad’s lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik to include two additional grounds in the petition of appeal.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Nazran Mohd Sham did not object to the application.

On August 30 last year, the Shah Alam High Court found Muhammad Lukman guilty on three charges of trafficking 3,010mm of delta 9 Tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis extract), 1,422g of delta 9 Tetrahydrocannabinol and 279.81g of cannabis.

He was accused of committing the offences at a house in Bandar Mahkota, Banting at 6.45pm on December 7, 2015. — Bernama