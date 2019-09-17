Putrajaya schools to reopen tomorrow as haze situation improves

All schools in Putrajaya were closed today after the API reading exceeded 200 at 5pm yesterday. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 17 — All schools in Putrajaya will be in session, as usual, tomorrow (September 18) as the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading has started to drop.

Putrajaya Education Department director Farizah Ahmad in a statement today said at 6pm today, the API reading dropped to below 200.

“Schools are reminded to follow the standard operating procedures and prioritise the health of students and teachers at time,” she said.

She said changes or updates would be made from time to time.

All schools in Putrajaya were closed today after the API reading exceeded 200 at 5pm yesterday.

As at 7pm this evening, Putrajaya registered an API reading of 179. — Bernama