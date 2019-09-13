Under attack, Penang govt insists still has lowest assessment rates after review

State Exco Jagdeeo Singh Deo speaks to reporters during a press conference in George Town September 10, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 13 — Penang's assessment rates for properties in the whole state are still among the lowest in the country even after it they are reviewed, state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo said.

He said the assessment rates of other local councils in the country such as that of Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL), Perbadanan Putrajaya, Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya (MBPJ), Dewan Bandaraya Kota Kinabalu (DBKK), Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam and Majlis Perbandaran Subang Jaya were higher in comparison.

Both Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) will review the assessment rates next year for all properties in the state.

The new reviewed assessment rates for properties on the island starts from RM18 up to RM105 for low-cost flats, which is considerably lower when compared to RM64 and RM196 (DBKL) and RM114 (MBPJ).

The figures used for MBPJ is based on its 1992 rates and the city council is also currently reviewing its rates.

The new assessment rates for double-storey terrace houses on the island are between RM346 and RM941 while DBKL’s rates are from RM384 to RM1,440; RM1,400 to RM1,600 for Perbadanan Putrajaya and RM464 for MBPJ.

Over on the mainland, low-cost flats will pay assessment rates of between RM60 and RM106 to MPSP while in DBKK this is RM230; RM168 for MB Shah Alam; between RM170 and RM210 for MP Subang Jaya.

Jagdeep said this showed that despite the review of assessment rates in Penang, it remained relatively low compared to other cities in the country.

"We have not reviewed the rates for 15 years so it is time that we review it to increase the revenue for both local councils," he said.

Last week, he announced a review of the assessment rates citing the annual deficit budgets of both councils as the main reason for the review.

While he did not reveal the percentage of increase in the rates, Penang Gerakan claimed that ratepayers had complained of increases of 50 per cent and more.