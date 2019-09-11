Two Perak DAP reps quit party posts in support of exco charged with rape

Malim Nawar assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng (left) and Pokok Asam assemblyman Leow Thye Yih speak to reporters during a press conference in Ipoh September 11, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 11 — Two Perak DAP assemblymen announced their resignation from the party’s state committee today, urging that state executive committee (exco) Paul Yong’s fate be discussed within the party first before it was brought up to Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Malim Nawar assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng, who is Yong’s lawyer in the alleged rape case, and Pokok Asam assemblyman Leow Thye Yih, also said their decision is in support of Yong, whom they believe is innocent.

“We are unhappy with the decision as the party’s committee members were not informed of this matter earlier,” Leong told a press conference at his lawyer firm in Canning Garden here.

“By right, the matter should be discussed with the committee members first as Yong was initially recommended by the committee for the exco post.”

Leong and Leow quit as Perak DAP deputy treasurer and assistant organising secretary, respectively.

However, the duo stressed that they are still assemblymen, and DAP members loyal to the party’s central executive committee.

The duo said they were disappointed with the decision taken by Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming to discuss Yong’s post with Perak PH, as quoted in a Chinese daily.

Leong also said Nga statement was unseemly as Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu had already said that there was no need of a reshuffle in the existing exco line-up, and Yong’s leave from his official exco duties will not affect the state administration.

“Based on Nga’s statement, we only can interpret that Yong’s position is affected or taken away from him. And this is in contravention to the stand taken by the state committee in all the previous meeting to say Yong is innocent and the committee is behind him.

“Nga announced this matter without going through the committee. If Yong’s exco position is going to be discussed, he should have consensus or majority decision from the committee, but there is none,” he added.

Yong, who holds the Housing, Local Government, Public Transport and Non-Islamic and New Village Affairs portfolio was charged in the Sessions Court here last month with raping his Indonesian maid at his house in July. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Ahmad Faizal said that he will be in charge of Paul Yong’s portfolios temporarily as the latter is on leave following his rape trial.

Meanwhile, Nga when contacted said that the status of Yong’s exco position remains the same.

“Not true that his position will be affected. Yong is on leave as announced by mentri besar. His exco position remains status quo,” he said.