Najib’s eye infection takes down another corruption trial hearing

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex, September 10, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak called in with an eye infection at his main 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption trial today, forcing a second such adjournment involving the former prime minister’s cases since August.

Najib’s lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, informed the High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah that his client was ill when proceedings were set to begin.

“I had a call this morning about 7.30am from my client and wife.

“But the news is that the conjunctivitis has revisited and I think it’s because of yesterday’s outing that he went and the haze does not help,” Shafee told the judge.

Today was scheduled to be the seventh day of Najib’s 1MDB trial.

The 1MDB case is Najib’s second case to go on trial.

Najib is facing 25 charges in this case: four counts of abusing his position for his own financial benefit totalling almost RM2.3 billion allegedly originating from 1MDB and the resulting 21 counts of money-laundering.

At the tail-end of the prosecution’s case in Najib’s first trial involving 1MDB former subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd, the court had also deferred a hearing as he submitted a medical certificate for suspected infectious conjunctivitis in both eyes.

The scheduled trial on August 14 for the case involving RM42 million of SRC funds had to be paused then for three days to allow Najib to recuperate.

