Hindu NGO urges AGC to reconsider decision not to press charges against Zamri Vinoth

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — A coalition of Hindu NGOs today demanded that the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) review its decision not to charge independent preacher Muhammad Zamri Vinoth Kalimuthu who allegedly insulted Hinduism in a ceramah last year.

Malaysiakini reported the coalition’s coordinator Arun Dorasamy as saying they were “very disappointed” and wanted the AGC to reconsider its decision by analysing the full video of Zamri Vinoth’s speech, which he made in a mosque in Kelantan.

“Why did the AGC and police not engage Hindu religious leaders to get their views on the sensitivity of his (Zamri) insults? The understanding of a Muslim officer and a Hindu officer on Hinduism would be totally different.

“The AGC should not make the decision. Just let the courts to decide. Charge him and let the courts decide,” he said.

Zamri Vinoth, who converted to Islam, is a known follower of controversial Muslim preacher Dr Zakir Naik, who is wanted in his native home country of India for money laundering and hate speech charges.

Arun pointed out the AGC had in a letter addressed to the coalition dated July 5 stated its decision not to charge Zamri Vinoth, which Arun said only came to light on September 5.

The group also questioned the authorities’ decision not to use Section 504 of the Penal Code to investigate Zamri Vinoth, claiming the law which covers intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace would be more suitable for the case.

He also accused the AGC’s hesitation in charging anyone insulting religions other than Islam, claiming this had been the case for years with the authorities.

“For many years, if there were insults or elements of insult against religions other than Islam, there were no efforts by the police or AGC to take the cases seriously and to charge them.

“But if you see the statistics, this year it’s been nine months and there are nine popular cases (for insults against Islam) including one person who got jailed for nine years and nine months.

“I am not condoning this bad behaviour (insults against Islam). But I am saying that the same thing happens to the non-Muslims too. Where is the sincerity of the AGC and police in treating these cases fairly?” he asked.

Arun said the coalition also plans to submit a memorandum to the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong to seek the King’s audience on this issues faced by non-Muslims in the country, in addition to suing the AGC.