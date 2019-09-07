UPSR will go on even if API crosses 200 in Sarawak, students to get face masks

An aerial view of Kuching, seen shrouded in haze September 6, 2019. — Bernama pic

MIRI, Sept 7 — Students sitting for Mathematics and Science papers of the Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) examination in the areas affected by haze in Sarawak next week, will be provided face masks as a precautionary measure.

Head of Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat, Major Ismail Mahedin from Sarawak Civil Defence Force said the face masks have been handed over to the state education department for distribution to the UPSR candidates in Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, and Sri Aman this morning.

“If the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings exceed 201, schools will be closed but the UPSR examination will go on as scheduled under strict supervision by the school and exam invigilators,” he said in a statement here today.

A total of 40,448 students are sitting for the UPSR in the state. The Mathematics and Science papers are scheduled for Sept 10 to 12. — Bernama