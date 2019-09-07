Haze: Reduce outdoor activities, drink lots of water, says MetMalaysia

Kuala Lumpur is shrouded in a thick blanket of haze August 1, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Reduce outdoor activities, wear a mask, drink plenty of water and do not engage in open burning, said the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today, in response to the haze that has blanketed parts of the country.

Its director-general Jailan Simon said in a statement that the haze had occurred following the increase of hot spots in Sumatra and Kalimantan in Indonesia.

He said the possibility of heavy rains occurring there and in Malaysia was low during the next one week, and as such, there was a high possibility for the haze to continue particularly in western and southern Peninsular Malaysia, as well as western Sarawak.

The haze is expected to remain until the end of the southwest monsoon and the situation could worsen if fires in Indonesia are not contained, Jailan added.

Information on the weather forecast can be accessed through the MetMalaysia website or the myCuaca app. — Bernama