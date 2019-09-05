Syed Hussein is Malaysian Malay Chamber of Commerce president after court records consent judgment

Judge Datuk Seri Mariana Yahya recorded the judgment in her chambers in the presence of lawyers representing both sides. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Datuk Seri Syed Hussein Alhabshee is the legitimate president of the Malaysian Malay Chamber of Commerce (DPMM) after the High Court here today recorded a consent judgment between the DPMM and the Registry of Societies (RoS).

Judge Datuk Seri Mariana Yahya recorded the judgment in her chambers in the presence of lawyers T. Balan Nair and S. Ranjini representing the applicant DPMM and senior federal counsel Aisyaf Falina Abdullah representing three respondents — the RoS, RoS director-general and the Kuala Lumpur Registration Department.

Balan Nair said Mariana had recorded the consent judgment without any order on costs.

He said the judgment was recorded based on an order issued by RoS yesterday under Section 3A of the Societies Act 1966.

The RoS notice ruled that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on November 22 last year was valid and in accordance with the decision by the chamber’s executive council meeting (MED) a day earlier including the dismissal of DPMM President (Rizal Faris Mohideen Abdul Kader) effective from the date of the decision.

Balan Nair also told the media that the court also allowed DPMM to access the RoS’ Electronic System (eRoses) to amend the organisation’s new leadership line-up.

On June 28, the media reported that Syed Hussien claimed to be the legitimate president of the DPMM after being elected by nine out of the 15 state branches at its annual general meeting (AGM) on June 15.

He said he could not update the list of new leadership in the eRoses as he had no password to access the system as it was still held by Rizal Faris and his secretary-general, Don Nazwim Don Najib.

On July 29, Syed Hussein filed an application for judicial review on behalf of the DPMM in the High Court here seeking a declaration that the latest list of DPMM office bearers as stated in the RoS search (“List of DPMM office bearers in question”) on March 28 was null and void. — Bernama