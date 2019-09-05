Dr M meets India’s Narendra Modi in Russia

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad meets Narendra Modi ahead of the Eastern Economic Summit which begins this afternoon. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

VLADIVOSTOK (Russia), Sept 5 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting ahead of the three-day Eastern Economic Summit which begins this afternoon.

Dr Mahathir, who arrived yesterday and Modi are attending the ongoing economic forum held in the major port city, located in Russia's Far East.

This is the second meeting between the two leaders. The first meeting was held on May 31 last year when the Indian Prime Minister called on Dr Mahathir in Putrajaya. ― Bernama