TNB denies partnering with individual for solar system installation

TNB today denied a message that went viral on social media that it partners with an individual to offer solar system installation services in mosques and suraus. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) today denied a message that went viral on social media that it partners with an individual to offer solar system installation services in mosques and suraus.

TNB, however, clarified that its subsidiary, GSPARX Sdn Bhd is offering a pre-paid solar installation scheme to all eligible commercial and industrial customers including mosques and houses of worship.

The scheme known as Solar Energy Purchase (SEP) will enable customers to enjoy saving money through rooftop solar power generation, TNB said in a statement here today.

For the record, TNB has a stake in GSPARX through its wholly owned subsidiary, TNB Renewable that has 100 per cent stake in GSPRAX.

Further information on the services offered by GSPARX can be found on websites namely www.tnb.com.my/solar, www.gsparx.com or email to [email protected]. — Bernama