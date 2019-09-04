Agong has breakfast of kings at roti canai joint in Putrajaya (VIDEO)

The Agong tucks into a breakfast of roti canai, various lauk (dishes) like squid, prawns, vegetables, beef and chicken, as well as fish head curry. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 4 — The breakfast of kings is — going by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s visit to Nasi Lemak Royale Kedah — roti canai.

The Agong surprised workers and customers when he strode in with his security detail around 10.20 this morning and took a seat at one of the tables with an aide and Perbadanan Putrajaya president, Datuk Aminuddin Hassim.

“Tuanku ordered a simple menu, roti canai with all our lauk (dishes) like squid, prawns, vegetables, beef and chicken. Tuanku took kari kepala ikan (fish head curry),” said the restaurant’s Putrajaya branch manager, Sharifah Afidah Syed Abdul Rahman.

The King also picked up the tab for everyone at the restaurant.

“Thank you, Tuanku, for coming and generously paying for all the customers,” she said to Bernama.

She said the King told her he would be coming again with the Queen, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

A gas delivery man, Mohd Rizuan Lido, who happened to be there at the time, too, said he was excited to salam with (greet) Sultan Abdullah.

“I almost had tears in my eyes getting to meet Tuanku. By a lucky chance I delivered gas early today. It’s the best (feeling), I’m happy to have chatted with Tuanku, asked how he was. Daulat Tuanku,” he said.

After breakfast, Sultan Abdullah spoke and took photos with customers and the restaurant workers.

Istana Negara has uploaded a short video and three pictures of the King in the restaurant on Instagram.

In it, the King is seen chatting with Sharifah Afidah and a few customers having breakfast at the restaurant. — Bernama