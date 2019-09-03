Negri says ready to sound alarm over high tides

SEREMBAN, Sept 3 — The Negri Sembilan Civil Defence Corps (APM) is in a state of preparedness to face a possible high tide phenomenon in Port Dickson.

Deputy director Major Mohd Rohaidi Halim said APM members were constantly monitoring the situation.

“There is constant daily monitoring of the coastal areas from 9am until 7pm to ensure that they are safe.

“If there is high tide which is dangerous to visitors, the APM will sound an early warning and raise the red flag to inform people that the coastal area is unsafe for any activity,” he told Bernama here today.

He added that there is high tide and heavy rain, the APM will place its members at the location to ensure that visitors and residents are safe.

"The Department of Irrigation and Drainage will monitor the water level in rivers to see if they exceed the warning, alert or dangerous levels and will inform the state disaster management committee,” he said.

Several days ago, the high tide phenomenon hit coastal areas in five districts in Selangor, namely Klang, Kuala Langat, Sepang, Kuala Selangor and Sabak Bernam.

Mohd Rohaidi said so far this year, the phenomenon has not occurred in Negeri Sembilan. — Bernama