Writers’ association hopes use of jawi in JAINJ, MAINJ correspondence will be accepted by all

JOHOR BARU, Sept 2 — The Writers Association of Johor (PPJ) today expressed hope that the state government’s decision to have the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) and the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) use jawi script in all their correspondence next year, will be accepted with an open heart by all quarters, as well as the people.

PPJ Chief Amiruddin Md Ali Hanafiah said the decision was indeed a bold and commendable move as it proved that the state government was prepared to turn jawi into the script that is owned by the people, regardless of race and religion.

In fact, he also believed that the use of jawi script would be the turning point for Johor to become the Malay civilisation centre in the region.

“We (PPJ) would like to extend our congratulations to Johor Mentri Besar Johor Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal and the state government for the effort to make Johor the pioneer in using jawi script in official correspondence, especially in matters related to Islam,” he said in a statement here.

Amiruddin said to ensure that the use of jawi could be implemented effectively, PPJ also proposed for all public officers in the state to also use the script to uplift its status.

In fact, he said rural development agencies such as Felda and South East Johor Development Authority (Kejora) should also follow suit.

At the same time, all Islam-related signboards should also be changed into jawi, he added.

Yesterday, State Religious Affairs, Agriculture and Rural Development Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi said the JAINJ and MAINJ will use jawi script in all their correspondence, starting January 1 next year.

He said the implementation would also involve all subsidiaries under the two agencies.

“The implementation will also affect the kadi office, religious schools and in speech texts,” he said. — Bernama