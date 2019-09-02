Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Samoan woman detained after dead baby found in garbage bin at Tugu Negara

Published 12 minutes ago on 02 September 2019

The police said the woman who arrived in Malaysia yesterday had joined a tour to the National Monument and stayed inside the toilet for more than an hour. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
The police said the woman who arrived in Malaysia yesterday had joined a tour to the National Monument and stayed inside the toilet for more than an hour. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — A Samoan woman was detained by police on suspicion of dumping a newborn baby into a trash bin in a restroom on the National Monument grounds here today.

Dang Wangi District police chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visunathan Abdullah said police were informed of the discovery of a dead baby by the public around 11am.

“An inspection found that the baby still had its umbilical cord and was wrapped in a shawl inside the bin,” he said when contacted today.

Following the discovery, a Samoan woman aged 33 was detained at a private clinic in Setia Alam around 2pm.

“Investigations revealed that the woman had joined a group to the National Monument and stayed inside the toilet for more than an hour.

“The woman arrived in Malaysia yesterday to attend a health course and today she and her friends were brought for a tour around the city,” Mohd Fahmi said.

According to him, the woman is presently being treated at Kuala Lumpur Hospital while the body of the newborn was sent for post-mortem to the same hospital.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code. — Bernama

Related Articles

In Malaysia