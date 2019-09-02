Samoan woman detained after dead baby found in garbage bin at Tugu Negara

The police said the woman who arrived in Malaysia yesterday had joined a tour to the National Monument and stayed inside the toilet for more than an hour. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — A Samoan woman was detained by police on suspicion of dumping a newborn baby into a trash bin in a restroom on the National Monument grounds here today.

Dang Wangi District police chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visunathan Abdullah said police were informed of the discovery of a dead baby by the public around 11am.

“An inspection found that the baby still had its umbilical cord and was wrapped in a shawl inside the bin,” he said when contacted today.

Following the discovery, a Samoan woman aged 33 was detained at a private clinic in Setia Alam around 2pm.

“Investigations revealed that the woman had joined a group to the National Monument and stayed inside the toilet for more than an hour.

“The woman arrived in Malaysia yesterday to attend a health course and today she and her friends were brought for a tour around the city,” Mohd Fahmi said.

According to him, the woman is presently being treated at Kuala Lumpur Hospital while the body of the newborn was sent for post-mortem to the same hospital.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code. — Bernama