Ramkarpal: PAS’ defence of ‘buy Muslim products first’ campaign contrary to Constitution

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan speaks during press conference in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — DAP National Legal Bureau chairman Ramkarpal Singh has condemned PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan for defending the “buy Muslim products first” campaign calling it an “affront” to Malaysia’s multicultural values and the Federal Constitution.

In a statement today, the Bukit Gelugor MP said as someone who is legally trained, Takiyuddin should understand the consequences of the campaign which can lead to a rift in the country’s race relations.

“I cannot see anything positive in such a move as urged by Takiyuddin. Of all people, Takiyuddin, being legally trained, ought to understand the serious social ramifications of such a campaign which can lead to racial polarisation and a divide amongst races in this country.

“We have been importing and exporting goods to non-Muslim countries for years without any problems and have enjoyed the benefits of doing so, for instance, in our exports of palm oil to India,” he said.

Ramkarpal added that restricting businesses according to race will have a negative impact as this would result in a lack of competitiveness as they cater only for a restricted market.

Instead, he advised the Islamist party to encourage Muslim businesses to compete with all businesses by increasing their productivity and efficiency rates.

This will lead to improved Muslim business processes while equipping them with the necessary skills to compete at a local and international level — and thereby also create more job opportunities for the youth.

“Encouraging a boycott on non-Muslim products by Muslims is wrong and goes against the spirit of our Federal Constitution which guarantees equality, which includes one’s right to a livelihood.

“It is hoped plans for such a boycott cease immediately and all political parties are firm in rejecting the same. Such a policy serves no useful purpose and will only divide Malaysians,” Ramkarpal said.