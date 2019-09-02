Dzulkefly: Johor govt to step up monitoring of garbage disposal, burning

Firemen contain a secondary forest fire at Jalan Tanjung Kupang in Kampung Pekajang, Gelang Patah today. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Sept 2 — The state government will identify effective mechanisms to curb garbage disposal and burning activities involving areas that are not within the jurisdiction of the local authorities.

State Housing, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad said the mechanism among other things was to include areas identified under the local authorities or to carry out assessment collection at a reasonable rate from the beginning.

He added that the garbage disposal and burning being carried out in Iskandar Puteri and Pengerang near Kota Tinggi and surrounding areas was because of the high demand for rented houses.

Dzulkefly said it also involved two villages in Gelang Patah which included Kampung Pekajang and Kampung Tanjung Adang, where a forest fire had been raging across 16-hectares, but the areas were found to be not under the jurisdiction of the Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP).

“There have been many requests for rented houses when this area is outside the jurisdiction of the local council and MBIP does not carry out any garbage collection here, in fact, they (residents) have not been paying assessments.

“The same thing happened in the Gelang Patah and Bukit Tempurung towns where hundreds of houses are being built for rental. There are no waste disposal sites, so they get rid of their rubbish by dumping them in a vacant garden plot or burn them,” he told reporters at a press conference here today.

Dzulkefly said the mechanism would also require the authorities to consider proper supervision of garbage involving rented housing areas.

He also said that there were many villages in Iskandar Puteri that were not under the MBIP administration. — Bernama