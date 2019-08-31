UKM: Child porn offender Nur Fitri under continuous monitoring, psych evaluation

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) has referred its math genius student, previously convicted in the UK, to psychiatric examination. — Picture courtesy of Google Street View

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Math genius who is currently studying in Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and was convicted abroad in 2015 is under continuous observation by the university and has been referred to the psychiatric unit to screen his mental health.

Following public outcry, the varsity said its student Nur Fitri Azmeer Nordin has been referred to psychiatric department of Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz by the university’s counselling department.

“Individual counselling is also carried out with the student to understand the issue and help the student improve himself in terms of psychological well being.

“For every session, report on the student’s psychological and mental health condition will be sent to the student affairs department and the faculty for their observation and for necessary steps to be taken,” the statement read, adding that among the steps taken include continuous and periodic monitoring of Nur Fitri.

The university said it would also cooperate with family members and relevant agencies in observing Nur Fitri and had also requested the cooperation from the police in monitoring him.

“This is important to ensure the right preventive measures are taken,” said UKM.

Nur Fitri was reported to have entered the public university as a masters’ student and is now currently pursuing a PhD there.

The former mathematics student at the Imperial College London was reportedly found to be in possession of over 30,000 videos and photographs of child pornography, including 601 belonging to “Category A” which depicts abuse involving penetrative sexual acts with children.

Nur Fitri was reportedly arrested, charged and convicted in the UK on November 21, 2014, before being sentenced by the UK courts on April 30, 2015 to five years’ imprisonment over offences relating to child pornography.