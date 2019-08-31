Singapore court sentences Malaysian who illegally entered country and stayed 23 years to six months’ jail

The court heard that Malaysian Choo Juan Suan, now 64, entered Singapore illegally sometime around mid-1995 and has remained here ever since. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 31 — A Malaysian national who overstayed in the Republic for 23 years and built a life with his family here was sentenced to the maximum six months’ jail yesterday.

Choo Juan Suan, 64, was also ordered to pay a fine of S$2,000 in lieu of at least three strokes of the cane, as offenders above 50 cannot be caned by law.

Choo pleaded guilty to one charge of entering Singapore without a valid pass around mid-1995.

Investigations revealed that he had last left Singapore through Woodlands Checkpoint on July 6, 1995 and entered Malaysia the next day.

While the authorities tried to trace his records, there was none indicating that he had re-entered Singapore lawfully after that day.

Choo — who offered no explanation for his actions — had admitted to the offence under the Immigration Act last month.

But he had to enter a fresh plea yesterday as the punishable provision under the previous charge was amended in 2011, and the offence was committed before that.

Choo had illegally entered Singapore with the “sole intention to take care of his wife and young child, who was then only three or four months old”, his lawyer Wee Hong Shern told the court.

The citizenship of his wife was not stated.

Choo had no other ulterior motive in overstaying, and had “prioritised the welfare of his child and (the child’s) mother above all else”, the lawyer said.

“Remarkably, he has not left Singapore since coming here. He has dedicated his whole life to working hard and supporting his family. This is a responsibility he hopes he has fulfilled, as his son has served his National Service and is gainfully employed,” added Mr Wee, who sought a lower sentence of four months’ jail.

“Due to his age, he is now beset with some illnesses. He spent the majority of his life in Singapore and now has to be uprooted and sent back to Malaysia,” Mr Wee noted in pleading for a lighter sentence.

Nevertheless, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) prosecutor Syed Mubaruk objected to those arguments in support of a lower sentence, saying Choo had entered the country illegally.

“As of now, we don’t know why he had to enter in this manner. We should not condone such an action, bearing in mind the current security climate,” the prosecutor added.

The court heard that Choo was arrested on Nov 15 last year by ICA officers at Block 44 Beo Crescent. He could not produce any evidence to show that he was staying in Singapore lawfully. — TODAY