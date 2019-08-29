RTD director: Stern action against non-compliant e-hailing drivers

Stern action will be taken against e-hailing drivers in the city who still do not comply with the set conditions after October 12, said RTD director Datuk Ismail Mohd Zawawi. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Stern action will be taken against e-hailing drivers in the city who still do not comply with the set conditions after October 12, said director of Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Road Transport Department (RTD) Datuk Ismail Mohd Zawawi.

He said summons will be issued against drivers who fail to abide by the regulations such as not owning a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence.

“Once the three-month extension period is over, operations and patrols will be held in the city and summons issued against e-hailing drivers who fail to comply with the regulations,” he told reporters after a department gathering and celebrations of the 62nd National Day celebrations here today.

Ismail said through enforcement exercises conducted of e-hailing services in the city, 25 drivers were found to not possess the E-hailing Vehicle Permit (eVP), 55 were without PSV licences and 73 drivers did not have the e-hailing car stickers.

“During this period, we used the ‘soft-landing’ approach in our enforcement, and gave advice and warnings to errant e-hailing drivers,” he said.

On July 13, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the government had agreed to give all e-hailing drivers an additional three-month period to comply with the conditions, including getting a PSV licence.

On the implementation of the Gojek, Ismail said the RTD was waiting for the results of a study conducted by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) on the services of the motorcycle taxi.

“Consideration must be given to various aspects, especially the driving licence and road tax, because many motorcyclists do not have licences.

“However, the RTD will abide by any decision made by the government on the implementation of Gojek in the country,” he said. — Bernama