Three foreigners killed in shootout after high-speed chase in Penang

(From left) deputy CPO Datuk Roslee Chik, Penang CPO Datuk T. Narenasagaran and chief of Commercial Crime and Investigation Datuk Zainol Samah during a press conference in George Town August 27, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 27 — Three foreigners believed to be part of a gang specialising in factory burglaries died in an early morning shootout after leading police on a high-speed car chase here.

In the 2am incident at the Permatang Tinggi Industrial area in Bukit Mertajam, the three men sped off in a red Toyota Camry when approached by a police team while parked by the roadside.

Penang police chief Datuk T. Narenasagaran said this triggered a high-speed chase after which the driver of the Toyota lost control and veered into a ditch.

“They immediately got out of the car and fired two shots at the police,” he said, adding that one of the three came out with a machete.

He said the police team returned fire and killed all three on the spot.

Narenasagaran said the suspects, believed to be aged between 20 and 30, had fired off a .38 Colt revolver.

“We are still trying to identify the suspects, their nationality and whether there are other members in their gang,” he said in a press conference at the Penang police headquarters today.

A revolver and other items seized during a shootout incident this morning are seen at the Penang police headquarters in George Town August 27, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The police believe there are remnants of the gang that is thought to have operated since last year and was known for targeting isolated factories.

He said there has been a slew of break-ins in the area, with the most recent being about 50m from the site of the incident.

“We have been monitoring and patrolling the area last night as there was a tip-off that the suspects would be acting soon,” he said.

He said the gang would usually enter from the rear of the factory before overwhelming the guard on duty.

“They will then enter the office and force open the safe there and empty it,” he said.

The gang is believed to be responsible for 15 factories break-ins and robbery cases involving about RM620,000.

The gang members are also believed to be experts in cracking open safes.

After the shootout this morning, the police seized the car, a revolver, four bullets, two spent casings, two steel cutters, angle grinders, one machete and other tools commonly used to break into factories and safes.