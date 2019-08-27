Saying education is for all, minister tells states to budget for extra STEM classes

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks during a press conference at the National Educational Research and Innovation Conference in Gelugor August 27, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 27 — Education Minister Maszlee Malik today urged state governments to set aside funds in their respective 2020 budget for extra classes on science, technology, English and mathematics (STEM) subjects in primary schools.

He pointed to the dip in maths results for UPSR examinations in the country five years ago as justification to promote greater interest in STEM subjects.

“We want to ask each state to contribute towards setting up extra classes for STEM, regardless of which political party is helming the state, because education is for all,” he said in his speech at the National Education, Innovation and Research Conference in the Teachers Training Institute here.

He also said maths needs to be inculcated from pre-school so Malaysians will have a better grasp of the subject.

“There are three subjects that we must master, science, mathematics and English,” he said.

He pointed out that science, which encompassed technology is now so important for everyone regardless of their profession be it a teacher, lawyer or even a journalist.

“Teachers needed to use technology and even reporters needed technology to do their job,” he said.

He said many students could not enter science-based courses in universities because of their poor command of maths.

“This is why mathematics is important too,” he said.

He also highlighted the need to have strong command of English, as the main language in science and technology books.

“Therefore, to master science and technology subjects, we need to be strong in English too,” he said.

He said these are all important for students to advance and go on to succeed.