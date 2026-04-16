JEMPOL, April 16 — A total of 26 drums containing chemical waste were discovered in an oil palm plantation in Felcra Air Hitam, Seri Jempol, here yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre said it received a call regarding the incident at 11.25 am, before a fire engine from the Seri Jempol station arrived at the location at 11.37 am.

“Initial inspection finds that the drums contain unidentified chemicals, prompting assistance from the Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) special team from the Seremban 2 station.

“The Hazmat team arrives at 1.24 pm and carries out assessment work as well as opening the drums to enable the Department of Environment (DOE) to take samples of the liquid in the drums,” it said in a statement.

It said initial readings showed the substance to be near neutral, with a pH of 6.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan DOE director Abdul Aziz Parmin said all the drums remained at the location under the supervision of the authorities.

“The samples have been sent to a chemical laboratory in Melaka to determine the type of liquid, and the results will be obtained soon.

“As the location is far from residential areas and rivers, the drums will be placed there temporarily before being transferred to a licensed facility designated for storing such drums according to the specified categories,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Abdul Aziz said the DOE will track down those responsible for dumping the drums, and action could be taken if they are found guilty. — Bernama