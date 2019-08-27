IGP blames Opposition for destabilising Pakatan govt amid rising race, religious tension

IGP Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador has accused Opposition parties for attempting to destabilise the Pakatan Harapan government, amid a rise in as racial and religious tensions in Malaysia. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Police Inspector-General Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador has accused Opposition parties for attempting to destabilise the Pakatan Harapan government, amid a rise in as racial and religious tensions in Malaysia.

The South China Morning Post reported him as saying that the situation in the country is ‘troubling’.

“Security-wise, it is of concern but manageable. The deposed party would continue to destabilise and weaken the ruling party,” Abdul Hamid said in an interview.

The inspector-general himself issued a caution last week, saying that anyone found to be playing on racial sentiments and inciting religious sensitivities will be arrested without warning.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s media advisor Datuk A Kadir Jasin also said there is a decisive need for the authorities to act against those who misuse social media, such as arresting individuals for inflammatory posts online and closing down sites.

He warned of the situation taking a ‘dangerous’ turn should it remained unchecked, and echoed Abdul Hamid’s sentiments by fingering the Opposition parties of exploiting such issues to garner Malay-Muslim support.

“Who are the people promoting divisive, racial and religious agenda for political gain? It is Umno and PAS. From a nationalist party, Umno has now become nothing more than an extremist Malay party.

“And PAS is using Islam for the exact same purpose of fighting with Umno for Malay support,” said Kadir.

He also pointed out that for Umno, exploiting racial and religious issues is the only way it can use to cover up their own sins, their corruption, and for being rejected over the 1MDB scandal.

“So what better way to hide their own sins than by resorting to race and religious issues,” Kadir added.

Dr Mahathir’s administration has faced considerable erosion in support from Malay voters, who are both upset and uncertain about the perceived lack of defending Islam and Malay rights from the Pakatan government, while having to deal with debt from the previous BN government and an economic slowdown.