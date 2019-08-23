MAHB stock slips as KLIA systems disruption persists

Passengers are seen at KLIA2 in Sepang August 22, 2019, during a systems outage. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) stock has slipped at lunch break as the KL International Airport (KLIA) systems disruption still persisted.

As at 2.30pm, the share shed 0.23 per cent or two sen to RM8.53.

At press time, the system has yet to be fully restored after two nights of disruptions that resulted in flight delays and inconvenience to air travellers.

The glitch left thousands of passengers frustrated as they need to check in their luggage manually.

The disruption affected both terminals and also took down other airport functions such as baggage handling, check-in counters, flight information displays, and Wi-Fi.

According to reports, the situation was relatively calm as there were large presence of MAHB staffers, as well as that of Malaysia Airlines and other related airport services, who helped respond to air traveller enquiries to smoothen the check-in process.

MAHB has advised passengers to reach the airport at least four hours before their flight departure time. — Bernama