Ministry holds 12MP session with Negri Sembilan govt

SEREMBAN, Aug 20 — The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MEA) held an engagement session on the preparation of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) with the Negri Sembilan government today.

The session was co-chaired by Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and Deputy Economic Affairs Minister Dr Radzi Jidin, MEA said in a statement today.

It said the approach taken under the 12MP (2021-2025) would be in line with the “Shared Prosperity Vision” announced by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

This is aimed at bridging the economic gap, restructuring the economy, enhancing nation-building, and striving for harmonious living so that Malaysia will be the axis for the Asian economy by 2030, it added.

“Under the Rolling Plan 4 (2019) of the 11th Malaysia Plan, Negri Sembilan was allocated RM809 million or 1.5 per cent of the total development allocation. The amount increased by 17.4 per cent or RM120 million compared with RM689 million in 2018,” it said.

In an effort to boost economic growth, MEA said the federal government fully supported the implementation of the Malaysian Vision Valley, covering the Seremban and Port Dickson districts, as well as the Sembilan Rural Development Plan 2019-2040, focusing on the Rembau, Tampin, Jempol, Jelebu and Kuala Pilah districts.

“This is in line with the government’s aspiration to narrow the development gap between urban and rural areas by enhancing rural infrastructure to drive socio-economic growth and encourage better economic integration to generate income and employment opportunities,” it said. — Bernama