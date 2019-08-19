No word from Lynas on location of permanent disposal facility, says Pahang MB

Wan Rosdy said the Pahang state government has not discussed with Lynas pertaining to the location of its permanent disposal facility. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Aug 19 — The rare earth processing company Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Lynas) has yet to submit a formal application on the specific location of the Permanent Disposal Facility for its Water Leached Purification (WLP) residue in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said so far, the state government never discussed with Lynas pertaining to PDF, as one of the conditions following the Cabinet decision to renew Lynas' licence for another six months effective Sept 3.

“If there is a discussion or application, the priority of the state government will be the people’s safety. That part we are very clear.

“..at the same time, this also involves the investment aspect as Lynas has invested up to billions in the country. We will look into all aspects of this issue. We want to hear experts opinions. If experts say Lynas is safe, then we will focus.

“If not the experts, who else do we want to listen to? We are not experts in this area. It is certain that the state government will not do anything that is harmful to the people,” he said at the Pahang State Assembly sitting here today.

Wan Rosdy was replying to a supplementary question from Lee Chean Chung (PH-Semambu) who asked on a news report that five probable locations in Pahang had been identified for the PDF, namely Lepar, Luit, Padang Tengku, Bukit Ibam and Chini.

He also explained that Lynas owned by Australian miner Lynas Corp and now operates in the Gebeng industrial area was an investment brought in by the previous Federal government through the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).

The statement was supported by state Tourism, Environment, Plantation and Biotechnology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsuddin, who said the Federal government had earlier proposed that Lynas operate in Pahang.

“So, now we wait for the Federal government’s reply. If they say Lynas is safe, then it’s safe. The state government has no expertise like the Federal government who has various technical experts,” he said.

Mohd Sharkar said the technical experts include the Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB) and Malaysian Nuclear Agency who are more trained in the field of Lynas operation and radiation. — Bernama