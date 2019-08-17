Police to meet Zakir Naik and IJM founder Monday, Dong Zong chief later

Dr Zakir Naik will be called back to the federal police headquarters at 3pm on Monday, criminal investigation director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 ― Police are not quite done with recording the statements from controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik who is being investigated for intentional insult to provoke a breach of peach in Malaysia.

The India-born Malaysian permanent resident who spent three-and-a-half hours in Bukit Aman yesterday will be called back to the federal police headquarters at 3pm on Monday, criminal investigation director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said today.

The senior policeman said the questioning was suspended at Dr Zakir’s request “to break his fast”. He added that the preacher was accompanied by his lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader throughout the procedure from 3.30pm to 7pm.

Huzir confirmed that investigations were opened on the preacher hugely popular among conservative Muslim Malaysians on two separate remarks.

The first complaint is based on a video clip shared through WhatsApp showing Dr Zakir allegedly saying Hindu Malaysians do not support the Malaysian prime minister but India’s Narendra Modi.

The second complaint, filed by an insurance agent, is based news portal Malaysiakini’s report that Dr Zakir allegedly told Chinese Malaysians to leave the country.

In a statement, Huzir said police are also investigating two other interracial and interreligious cases that have spread on social media.

He said the police are scheduled to record the statements of one “Tan Sri Khoo Yew Yin” in Ipoh, Perak on August 19 following a complaint by a retired serviceman in Bidor that the former had insulted the Malaysian Armed Forces.

Malay Mail believes the spelling may be erroneous and the police may be referring to IJM Corporation and Gamuda Berhad founder Tan Sri Koon Yew Yin who has admitted and apologised publicly for his blog post concerning his scathing remarks against the military and since removed the article.

Huzir said the case is being investigated under two law provisions.

Section 505(c) of the Penal Code for intent to incite any class or community of persons to commit any offence against anyone person or community, which is punishable with jail up to two years, a fine, or both.

And Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities, punishable with a jail term up to one year, a maximum fine of RM50,000, or both.

The third person under police investigation is Tan Tai Kim, the chairman of the United Chinese School Committees Association, better known as Dong Zong.

“Investigations are ongoing and Dong Zong chairman Tan Tai Kim’s statements will be recorded in the near future,” Huzir said.

He disclosed that a police report was filed by a government pensioner who read through social media Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s description of Dong Zong as racist for claiming the government introduced jawi writing in schools to be a form of Islamisation.

Huzir said both Tan and Dr Zakir are being investigated under the same set of law ― Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult to provoke a breach of the peace, punishable with jail up to two years, a fine, or both.